NinjaOne acquires Dropsuite for $270 million

NinjaOne has completed the acquisition of Dropsuite for approximately $270 million. With this purchase, NinjaOne aims to offer customers a single integrated console for backing up endpoints, servers, and SaaS applications. Ransomware protection is also central to this offering.

Dropsuite specializes in providing “fast, efficient recovery,” as it describes itself. Whether it’s M365, Entra ID, or Google Workspace, Dropsuite aims to provide the most painless recovery plan possible. It combines this with flexible pricing, built-in compliance, and easy setup.

For NinjaOne, these capabilities are additions to a broader IT management layer. It already offered various backup options, which will eventually benefit from all the special features Dropsuite has to offer. The main goal is to keep all components that need to be secured organized so that IT teams can protect cloud apps, endpoints, and more at an equal and high level.

With the addition of Dropsuite, NinjaOne says it is one step closer to this ideal. It now offers a unified backup suite with automated backup for endpoints, servers, M365, and Google Workspace. Real-time email archiving is also among the options.

Growing need for protection

All of these issues can have serious consequences, ranging from costly outages to data loss, business disruptions, and cyberattacks. Sal Sferlazza, CEO and co-founder of NinjaOne, therefore calls the acquisition “a major step forward” in how the company helps customers avoid these dangers. He also praises the Dropsuite team, saying that their mindset is a perfect fit with NinjaOne’s values.

Protecting data everywhere

Charif El-Ansari, CEO at Dropsuite, emphasizes that his company helps organizations protect their data with intuitive yet powerful cloud backup software. “Together with NinjaOne, we are even better positioned to make our customers successful with a single integrated console that automates endpoint and SaaS application backup.”

The acquisition fits NinjaOne’s growing ambitions in endpoint management. Earlier this year, the company was valued at nearly $5 billion after an investment round.