NinjaOne nears acquisition of Dropsuite

NinjaOne looks set to acquire Dropsuite for $252 million. This move strengthens NinjaOne’s offerings in SaaS backup services and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) in addition to the endpoint management it already provides itself.

For now, it is only an intention, even though almost all acquisitions of this format are permitted by authorities and shareholders. NinjaOne is expected to take ownership of Dropsuite in the first half of 2025.

Growing need for SaaS security

The acquisition comes at a time when the need for SaaS security and data backup is growing rapidly. Both parties cite research from Gartner, which states that by 2028 as many as 75 percent of organizations will prioritize backup of SaaS applications, an explosive increase from the 15 percent who indicated the same in 2024. It’s not that surprising: after all, the use of SaaS is only increasing, and so are the number of cyber threats.

By integrating Dropsuite’s solutions into the NinjaOne platform, customers can count on data protection for both SaaS applications and physical devices. This aligns with NinjaOne’s existing focus on endpoint management, with the company most recently introducing new features for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

Future vision

Sal Sferlazza, CEO and co-founder of NinjaOne, emphasizes the importance of this acquisition. He says Dropsuite will help the company’s customers be more successful by extending data protection from endpoints to SaaS applications. In this, we hear the same rhetoric that could be heard after NinjaOne’s recent investment round, which earned the company a valuation of nearly $2 billion.

