Many new features for Copilot+ PCs, including Recall reborn

Microsoft is rolling out new features for its Copilot+ PCs running Windows 11, introduced earlier this year, many of them at first in preview for the Insider community. Among the new features is the infamous Recall functionality, which has been given a significant overhaul after initial criticism.

The generation of Windows 11 PCs launched earlier this year will get new features from the tech giant in the coming months. These laptops enable new AI features, allegedly thanks in part to the integrated 40+ TOPS NPU. Although that requirement set by Microsoft is mostly a kick in the butt for chipmakers to meet a hard requirement.

The laptops that will benefit first from this major update are the Copilot+ PCs/laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, and Microsoft itself (their latest Surface line), which are based on Qualcomm, Intel, and AMD processors.

Surely the most important feature announced is the renewed introduction—admittedly in preview—of the controversial Recall feature. Microsoft claims to have taken the time to analyze the storm of criticism and feedback and adjusted the feature accordingly.

Recall now handles data a bit more stringently by default, to ensure that it remains secure from the start. The Recall functionality for saving snapshots is now opt-in. When users opt-in, they can use Windows Hello to confirm their presence and securely initiate the functionality.

In addition, Recall places filters over highly sensitive data, such as credit card information or personal identification numbers, that must remain confidential. These are then invisible when reviewing actions performed on the computer.

The enhanced Recall feature will appear for Windows Insiders as early as this month on Copilot+ PCs supported by Qualcomm SnapDragon processors. Customers who purchased Intel—or AMD-based PCs/laptops of this type will see the feature appear in the Windows Insider program in November. At a later date, Recall will become generally available, but the exact moment has not yet been announced.

Click to Do: context-sensitive helper

Other new features for the Copilot+ PCs that primarily utilize the integrated NPU should help users work more efficiently and spend less time searching for the options they are looking for. For example, the Click to Do feature helps simplify workflows using an interactive overlay at the top of the screen. This overlay presents the user with quick recommended actions when working with images or text.

An example is Visual Search via search engine Bing (‘where is this, what do I see’), performing actions such as blurring backgrounds or removing objects in the Photos or Paint apps, as well as rewriting, summarizing or explaining text. Other possible actions include making suggestions based on context for sending emails, performing internet searches and opening websites.

Making old photos look sharper

Other new special features for Copilot+ PCs primarily using the NPU include an improved Windows Search, upscaling old or blurry photos in the Photos app, and text prompts or drawing simple lines in Paint to add or remove elements from images.