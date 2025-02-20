Apple introduces iPhone 16e, the successor to the iPhone SE

Apple has presented the new budget iPhone: the iPhone 16e. This iPhone is the successor to the iPhone SE version. This cheaper version has specifications that approach the performance of the more expensive iPhone models, but at a higher price than its predecessor.

The new model in the existing iPhone 16 series is the best model at an attractive price in its lineup right now, according to Apple. It offers roughly the same premium features that were already available in the iPhone 16.

New design and more durable

The iPhone 16e has a significantly different design from its predecessor, the iPhone SE. The home button and Touch ID are gone and the smartphone has a nearly borderless screen. At the top is a notch for the front camera and Face ID sensors.

Also, the display is now an OLED screen and is 6.1-inches in size. The old iPhone SE had a 4.7-inch LCD screen. In addition, the new iPhone features a standard USB-C output. This is instead of the older proprietary Lightning output that the iPhone SE still featured, but such a cable on a proprietary standard is no longer allowed by EU regulations.

The new iPhone also has a new Action button on the side that can be programmed for different functions. Other new features include the better 48-MP camera system (described by Apple as a 2-in-1 system due to the zoom functions) and much longer battery life.

Apple says the iPhone 16e is significantly more durable than predecessors. This iPhone consists of 30 percent recycled materials. This includes 100 percent of the cobalt used and 95 percent of the lithium in the battery recycled. For the aluminum casing, 85 percent recycled material was used. The motherboard and rear glass are also manufactured more efficiently and resource-savingly.

A18 chip and new Apple modem

Under the hood, the latest iPhone features Apple’s A18 chip and new proprietary C1 modem. Previously, the tech giant used Qualcomm modems in its devices. However, since acquiring Intel’s modem business in 2019, Apple has been working on developing its own modem. The new A18 chip also enables the features of Apple Intelligence.

Another noteworthy feature in the iPhone 16e is that this version now also has satellite connectivity. This connectivity is currently only available for features such as SOS Emergency Notification, Roadside Assistance, Messages and Find My iPhone. Whether this functionality will soon be suitable for services from satellite communication providers is not known.

More expensive than predecessor

The iPhone 16e is Apple’s new budget model, but on the price side it has still become significantly more expensive than the most recent iPhone SE. The latter went on sale starting at 529 euros (64 GB). The iPhone 16e, however, is available from 719 euros (128 GB). The 256 GB version costs 849 euros and the 512 GB version a whopping 1,099 euros.

The iPhone 16e can be ordered starting Feb. 21. From Feb. 28, the new Apple iPhone will be available in stores.

Also read: Apple unveils iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch 10 and AirPods 4