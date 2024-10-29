Apple introduces iMacs with M4 chip

Apple recently unveiled a new generation of iMacs based on its proprietary Arm-based M4 processor. Details were also shared about the rollout of Apple Intelligence to iOS and iPadOS.

The new iMac generation brings significant performance improvements over its predecessors. According to Apple, the integrated M4 processor delivers up to 1.7 times faster performance for everyday tasks compared to M1-equipped iMacs. For gaming and photo editing applications, the performance gain increases to 2.1 times faster.

8K image output for 120Hz displays

A notable advancement is the expanded support for 8K display output. While previous models supported 8K at 60Hz, the new high-end M4 models with 10 cores can now drive 8K displays at 120Hz. The 8-core M4 variants offer 6K support at 60Hz. Additional Mac models, expected to be announced later this week, will also feature 8K 120Hz compatibility.

The updated iMacs come standard with 16GB of RAM and feature four Thunderbolt ports, a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with optional nanotextured glass, and an improved 12MP Center Stage camera.

The new iMacs are available now, starting at 1,519 euros.

Apple Intelligence in EU by 2025

Apple also announced a delayed rollout of Apple Intelligence for iOS and iPadOS users in the European Union. While the global release will proceed immediately, EU users will need to wait until April 2025 for access.

The announcement clarifies that when Apple Intelligence becomes available in the EU, it will include most core tooling. Examples include Writing Tools, Genmoji, a Siri version with better language understanding, and ChatGPT integration.

EU users can currently access Apple Intelligence features through macOS Sequoia 15.1, provided their system and Siri are configured to use English.

