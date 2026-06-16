Rust nears top 10 in TIOBE Index, Python drops

Python remains the most popular programming language according to the latest TIOBE index, but its lead continues to narrow. At the same time, Rust has reached its highest-ever position in the rankings, which, according to TIOBE, is reason to reconsider previous doubts about the language’s growth potential.

The monthly TIOBE Programming Community Index measures the popularity of programming languages based on search behavior and mentions on the internet. In the June 2026 edition, Python remains comfortably in first place with 18.96 percent, but its share is lower than a month earlier. This continues a gradual decline that has been visible since the beginning of this year.

C retains second place with 10.77 percent. Behind it, C++ and Java have switched positions again. C++ rises to third place with 8.03 percent, while Java falls back to fourth place with 7.90 percent. The difference between the two languages is small, meaning the ranking could change again in the coming months.

Rust reaches highest ranking

The most notable development is taking place just outside the top ten. Rust rises to twelfth place, the highest ranking the programming language has ever achieved in the TIOBE index.

According to TIOBE Director Paul Jansen, this rise changes the picture that emerged earlier this year. At that time, Rust’s rise seemed to be leveling off after the language failed to gain ground for an extended period. He believes the new position makes a breakthrough into the top ten more realistic than it was a few months ago.

Rust has been positioned for years as a modern alternative to C and C++. The language combines high performance with mechanisms that prevent many memory management errors. As a result, interest in Rust is growing within system software, cloud infrastructure, and security applications.

Lower regions of the top ten

Within the top ten, the shifts are limited. Visual Basic remains in seventh place. SQL rises to eighth place, swapping positions with R, which is now ninth. Delphi/Object Pascal retains the tenth position.

Although the TIOBE index is often cited as a measure of programming language popularity, the ranking primarily tracks visibility and interest on the internet. Consequently, the index does not directly reflect the actual use of languages in software projects.

Nevertheless, the list serves as an indication of trends within the developer community. The continued rise of Rust shows that interest in programming languages that combine safety and performance remains strong, while Python, despite its slight decline, is still by far the most popular language in the index.