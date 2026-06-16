GitHub turns to AWS due to growth in AI development

Microsoft is utilizing additional capacity from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to keep GitHub running as the platform faces unprecedented growth in AI-generated software development.

Business Insider reports this based on sources familiar with the matter in an article. RunTimeWire quotes from that article. The move to AWS is notable because Microsoft is working on a complete migration of GitHub to its own cloud platform, Azure.

According to Business Insider, the original plan was to have GitHub running entirely on Azure by 2027 at the latest. However, the sharp increase in activity on the platform has put that schedule under pressure. Microsoft is therefore reportedly temporarily deploying AWS capacity to handle the load and improve service availability.

Microsoft confirmed to Business Insider that the company is exploring a broader multicloud strategy to achieve additional scalability and flexibility. It pointed to the strong growth of so-called agentic development, in which AI systems independently write, test, and modify code.

AI agents create new load

The rise of AI coding tools has radically changed the nature of traffic on GitHub. Whereas developers previously added and modified code manually, AI agents are rapidly generating new code, pull requests, and test cycles. As a result, not only is the number of transactions increasing, but so is the pressure on databases, storage, search functions, and automation systems.

GitHub had previously announced that the company needed to significantly expand the capacity of its infrastructure. What began as a plan to scale the environment tenfold was later adjusted to an architecture capable of handling thirty times the load. That adjustment followed after the use of AI development tools grew faster than expected by the end of 2025.

Despite the temporary use of AWS, Microsoft continues to work on migrating GitHub to Azure. Progress is visible. A significant portion of the traffic is now handled from Azure, and the replication of repositories has also been almost completely migrated.

Nevertheless, reliability remains a concern. In recent months, GitHub has faced multiple disruptions that impacted developers. Issues with databases and underlying systems led to interruptions in pull requests, GitHub Actions, and other commonly used features.

Strategic importance is growing

The pressure on GitHub has increased because the platform plays a central role in Microsoft’s AI strategy for software development. GitHub Copilot has become one of the key products through which Microsoft brings AI to developers. As a result, outages not only affect GitHub itself but can also impact the company’s broader AI initiatives.

At the same time, competition is intensifying. New AI-oriented development environments such as Cursor and Claude Code from Anthropic are attempting to take over parts of the development workflow. For Microsoft, it is therefore essential that GitHub continues to function reliably while the platform is adapted to a new generation of AI-driven development processes.

According to Business Insider, the temporary use of AWS primarily highlights just how great the demand for AI infrastructure has become. Even hyperscalers like Microsoft sometimes find they need additional capacity to accommodate the growth of their own services.