RedHat makes OpenStack Services on OpenShift generally available

RedHat is now making the integration of its OpenStack Services with its OpenShift platform generally available. According to RedHat, the resulting functionality gives companies new capabilities for their virtualization strategies and makes it easier to scale, upgrade, and add resources to their cloud environments.

The integration between RedHat OpenStack Services and the RedHat OpenShift platform has actually been on the horizon since last September when a preview was already released. With the current announcement, this integration is now generally available.

The integration allows open-source OpenStack workloads to be managed on the RedHat OpenShift platform. This gives end users advantages when mixing existing VM-based workloads with new container-based projects, all through the OpenStack control plane. OpenStack is often seen as an alternative to AWS and, more recently, as an alternative to VMware.

Many advantages

Additional benefits that the deeper integration between OpenStack and OpenShift now brings include better integration with RedHat Ansible, better cost control, free choice of third-party plug-ins and virtualization resources, and better security and compliance, such as role-based encryption for connections and the memory cache.

Other benefits include greater visibility into the health status of proprietary hybrid cloud environments using the observability user interface, the cluster observability operator, and an OpenShift cluster logging operator.

Furthermore, RedHat OpenStack Services on OpenShift supports hassle-free integration. With the help of AI-optimized infrastructure, enterprises can get further help in efficiently using specialized hardware for AI tasks.

Especially for telecom operators

The new integration between the two platforms is suitable for telecom operators. The general availability of RedHat OpenStack Services on RedHat OpenShift should help these companies optimize their network and cloud environments for the future and extract maximum value from them. The focus is on new capabilities, such as intelligent networking for AI solutions and applications.

