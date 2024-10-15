PyCharm from JetBrains becomes the official IDE for OpenCV

JetBrains has revealed a new partnership with OpenCV, designating PyCharm as the official Python Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for this open-source computer vision library.

As part of this collaboration, JetBrains will make a financial contribution to OpenCV. These funds will be allocated towards maintaining OpenCV.org, an open-source library that serves as a crucial resource for fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics.

OpenCV’s primary competitors include TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Keras. However, OpenCV distinguishes itself through its extensive compatibility, supporting operating systems like macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android. This versatility is underpinned by OpenCV’s foundation in C and C++ programming languages.

Preserving free access

JetBrains emphasizes that their contribution is vital for maintaining free access to the library for developers and researchers. This support comes at a critical time when open-source projects face increasing pressure, with many disappearing behind paywalls imposed by the commercial entities maintaining them.

“JetBrains’ contribution as a Silver Member assures that OpenCV will remain freely accessible to developers worldwide. PyCharm’s powerful features will no doubt increase productivity and capture the imagination of all members of the OpenCV community,” said OpenCV CEO Dr. Satya Mallick.

Key features of PyCharm

In return for its support, PyCharm will become the official Python IDE for OpenCV. JetBrains believes this tool will significantly benefit developers, particularly in terms of efficiency and project completion speed. These advantages are achieved through the automation of recurring processes, facilitated by features such as an AI Assistant, deep code analysis, and code completion. Additionally, PyCharm offers various support features, including integration with Hugging Face, Databricks, Conda, and dbt-Core.

