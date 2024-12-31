Microsoft warns developers: ‘update .NET installation link’

Microsoft is forcing .NET developers to quickly update their apps and development pipelines to stop using “azureedge.net” domains to install .NET components. This is because these domains will soon be unavailable due to the bankruptcy and upcoming closure of CDN provider Edgio.

Specifically, the domains “dotnetcli.azureedge.net” and “dotnetbuilds.azureedge.net” will go offline in the coming months. This may disrupt the functionality of projects that depend on these domains.

This problem affects developers using .NET installers that reside on the affected domains, among others. It also affects organizations using GitHub Actions or Azure DevOps with custom pipelines calling these domains. Also, the issue affects Docker users and script users with files and code that reference the retired domains.

Necessary switch

“We maintain multiple Content Delivery Network (CDN) instances for delivering .NET builds. Some end at azureedge.net. These domains are hosted by Edgio, which will soon cease operations due to bankruptcy. We are forced to switch to a new CDN.”

“We will use new domains in the future,” Microsoft explained. “It is possible that azureedge.net domains will experience short-term downtime. We expect these domains to be permanently discontinued in the first few months of 2025.”

Microsoft advises developers to look for references to azureedge.net and dotnetcli.blob.core.windows.net in their code, scripts and configurations, and replace the references with builds.dotnet.microsoft.com. During the transition, the new domains will be supported by a combination of Edgio, Akamai and Azure Front Door. This is while Microsoft works to consolidate the final distribution model with other CDN providers.

Key actions for CI/CD teams

CI/CD teams should ensure that GitHub Actions (actions/setup-dotnet) and Azure DevOps tasks are updated to versions that support the new domains. Updates to Azure DevOps Server are expected in early 2025.

In addition, given the use of new CDN domains, even if configurations are updated automatically, firewalls must be set up to allow traffic from the new locations (builds.dotnet.microsoft.com and ci.dot.net).

Unfortunate timing

Microsoft acknowledges that the timing is unfortunate. Affected users must take action during the holiday season. That’s when many IT teams are understaffed. When asked why Microsoft could not simply take over the domains and continue to use them, Rich Lander, Program Manager of .NET at Microsoft, replied that it could not.

“We asked the same question. We were told that option was not available. We have no further information on that,” Lander explained. The answer is confusing, as Microsoft’s Scott Hanselman confirmed that Microsoft has already acquired ownership of the domains, stating that “no other party will ever have access to the use of these domains.”

Owning the domains and preventing reuse minimizes the chance of a supply chain compromise for those who do not migrate their applications. However, this does not explain the sudden rush to migrate domains and the risks of operational disruptions.

Learn more

If you are affected, you can follow the issue more closely and view status updates on this GitHub page.