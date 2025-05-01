Lightweight Windows 11 version finally gets an update

Microsoft has released a new version of Validation OS. This is a specialized and lightweight version of Windows 11 intended for hardware validation, error diagnosis, and quality control during the production process of Windows devices.

The latest update, version 2504, introduces various improvements in .NET support, driver management, and USB boot functionality.

Validation OS is aimed at OEMs, hardware manufacturers, and system integrators. The operating system runs in a command-line interface (CLI), which improves reliability and performance. Microsoft positions the system as a bridge between hardware development and the final consumer-oriented Windows OS. The platform supports Win32 applications, which means that existing tooling can be used seamlessly during production and testing.

With the 2504 release, Microsoft is adding the following functionality, among other things:

– Support for running WPF applications and .NET runtime via the new Microsoft-WinVOS-WPF-Support package.

– Addition of Surface Dock drivers to the standard driver package.

– USB boot improvements, including the ability to configure the size of the RAM disk via DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management).

– Separation of Chinese, Japanese, and Korean fonts (CJK) from the general font package, simplifying installation and management.

– Switch to the latest and most secure implementation of .NET.

Not all issues resolved

In addition, Microsoft has implemented several bug fixes and refers to known issues that still need to be resolved. For example, combining the Bluetooth and Serial Console packages on ARM64 systems can still lead to instability and crashes.

The update builds on previous releases that already added support for features such as the Out of Box Experience (OOBE), basic network drivers, and Hyper-V-compatible VHDX images. An experimental script was also introduced to convert WIM images to custom VHDX files.

Although Validation OS is not a platform for end users, it offers significant benefits for manufacturers and IT professionals closely involved in the production, validation, and quality control of Windows hardware. The latest images (build 2504) are available via the official Microsoft download page.