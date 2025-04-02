Heroku launches platform for next generation AI applications

Salesforce’s Heroku is taking a significant step forward in AI development. With over 65 million apps and 38 million data stores that process 65 billion requests daily, the platform is now expanding with new tools for developing AI-driven applications.

Heroku is introducing a series of innovations that should accelerate the development of AI applications. The first is Heroku AppLink, which streamlines adding customized actions and logic to Agentforce agents via Salesforce Flows, Apex and Data Cloud. This functionality brings the ecosystem of programming languages and customized code to Salesforce implementations and is currently available as a pilot.

Another innovation is Heroku Eventing, a solution that simplifies the development of event-based app architectures by providing a central hub for managing and publishing events. Eventing can be used to subscribe to and publish to any system, including the Salesforce platform.

In addition, there is Heroku Fir Generation, the latest version of the Heroku Platform, which offers an integrated and automated experience that is robust, secure, and high-performing globally. It is built on the open, cloud-native standards Kubernetes, Open Container Initiative, and Open Telemetry.

Expanding developer experience

Heroku has released a VS Code Extension for a better developer experience. This extension combines the essential developer tools for creating and managing apps within the IDE so that developers can be more productive without switching between different tools.

In addition, there is improved .NET support for C#, Visual Basic and F# apps via the .NET and ASP.NET Core frameworks. Heroku-Jupyter is also available, an open-source solution for quickly setting up cloud-based Jupyter environments without the challenges of storage or complex configurations.

