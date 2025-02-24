Salesforce Agentforce gets Google Gemini support

Google Gemini becomes part of Salesforce’s Agentforce offering. As a result, Google’s multimodal models can be accessed for deployment as AI agents.

Salesforce and Google have collaborated on AI before. This time, the partnership focuses on expanding Agentforce, which was announced last September.

Underneath, Agentforce runs on the so-called Atlas Reasoning Engine, which Salesforce has previously explored extensively. Importantly, each component fits well with the skills Gemini already provides in other applications, such as a memory and the ability to control other apps.

Gemini skills

Google’s Gemini models are multimodal and also deployable as such within Agentforce. This means the AI agents can not only process text, but also interpret and analyze images, audio and video. They will run on Google Cloud infrastructure, where Agentforce is also available.

Salesforce’s partnership with Google also means that Gemini’s unique skills can be leveraged. These include Gemini Pro models’ giant context window of 2 million tokens and grounding via Google Search within Vertex AI. This platform offers built-in guardrails to keep AI on track and Google Cloud’s well-known data residency controls.

An integration between Google BigQuery and Salesforce already existed, allowing data to be copied in both directions on a zero copy basis. In other words, data can be transferred between the two platforms without the need for a CPU. In the process, the data retains “enriched metadata,” as Salesforce describes it, expanding the potential AI insights.

Enhanced customer service integration

“Through our expanded partnership with Google Cloud and deep integrations at the platform, application, and infrastructure layer, we’re giving customers choice in the applications and models they want to use,” said Srini Tallapragada, Salesforce President & Chief Engineering and Customer Success Officer. “Salesforce offers a complete enterprise-grade agentic AI platform that makes it easy to deploy new capabilities easily and realize business value fast. Google Cloud is a pioneer in enterprise agentic AI, offering some of the most powerful, capable models, agents, and AI development tools on the planet. Together we are creating the best place for businesses to scale with digital labor.”

In addition, the integration between Salesforce Service Cloud and Google’s Customer Engagement Suite is getting stronger. This integration enables real-time translations during conversations and facilitates intelligent transfers between agents.

The new features will be made available sometime in 2025. Both companies emphasize that customers retain the freedom to choose which AI models they want to use, which matches the growing demand for flexibility in enterprise AI solutions.

