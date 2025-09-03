OpenAI acquires Statsig for $1.1 billion

OpenAI is acquiring US software testing company Statsig in a stock swap worth approximately $1.1 billion. The acquisition underscores the AI company’s ambition to further strengthen its application division and develop new products more quickly.

Statsig specializes in A/B testing, feature flagging, and real-time decision-making. Many innovative companies use its solutions to bring software to market faster and more reliably.

Statsig’s platform already played a role in how OpenAI rolls out new features. By bringing the technology in-house, OpenAI aims to accelerate experimentation and improve the user experience. Statsig will continue to operate independently from its headquarters in Seattle and serve its existing customers. The team currently has about 155 employees and expects to grow to nearly 200 by early 2026.

New CTO at OpenAI

With the acquisition, founder and CEO Vijaye Raji will take on a prominent role within OpenAI. He has been appointed Chief Technology Officer of the Applications division and will report to Fidji Simo in that capacity. Raji will be in charge of product engineering for ChatGPT and Codex, among other things, including the underlying infrastructure and reliability.

According to Simo, he is joining at a crucial moment, as OpenAI’s models are opening up new ways to build applications. She sees his experience at Statsig and Meta as valuable in translating research breakthroughs into practical software more quickly and safely.

The acquisition reflects Statsig’s valuation during its latest $100 million funding round in May. No premium was paid on top of that valuation, which investors say indicates confidence in OpenAI’s future growth. Soma Somasegar of Madrona Ventures, an early investor in Statsig, called the deal a logical step and praised the company for its rapid development speed and data-driven approach.

The completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.