Agidens bets on discrete automation by acquiring Augi

Agidens has added 70 experts in discrete automation to the group, the result of the acquisition of industry peer Augi.

Agidens is a Belgian company that specializes in industrial process automation. Under that heading are IIoT, Data & Analytics, and Transport Management System (TMS). It is expanding its specialization through the acquisition of Augi. Automatismes Girona, or Augi, is a Spanish sector partner specifically catering to the paper and metal industry.

Discrete automation

Augi supplies discrete applications to these industries, which are used for discrete production, in which parts of a device are made separately. The company reports that discrete automation is now becoming an important pillar within Agidens to initiate international expansion.

The company was already present in Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. Through the acquisition, Agidens will start operations in Spain. Agidens’ and Augi’s products are more widely known in Europe.

“With this acquisition, Agidens not only strengthens its European position in the industry, we also add discrete automation to our areas of expertise. This allows us to offer even more added value to our customers. Together with AUGI, we are perfectly positioned to drive both growth and innovation in these dynamic industries,” said Agidens CEO Hedwig Maes.

From left to right Miquel Bech (General Manager Augi), Hedwig Maes (CEO Agidens), and Joan Bech (co-founder Augi)

