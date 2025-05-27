Check Point acquires Veriti for automated real-time patching

Check Point acquires Veriti to expand its Infinity Platform with automated threat exposure management. The acquired company is the first to offer a fully automated approach to finding and resolving (patching) vulnerabilities in multi-vendor environments.

The acquisition of Veriti fits in with Check Point’s strategy to realize a hybrid mesh security vision. The company wants to help customers identify and resolve risks faster, even before attackers can exploit them. Veriti, founded in 2021, introduces the concept of Preemptive Exposure Management (PEM).

Collaboration with more than 70 suppliers

Veriti works with more than 70 security vendors to automatically patch vulnerabilities. The platform can perform virtual patching without operational impact. “Security teams today suffer from a lack of action: exposures aren’t just detected, they’re compounding, hiding in the gaps between tools, teams, and timelines,” said Adi Ikan, CEO of Veriti.

Veriti’s technology continuously analyzes logs, threat indicators, and vulnerabilities from different systems. It then automatically distributes a patch in real time to provide protection. It goes beyond traditional vulnerability management by actually taking action.

Check Point has previously added AI to its platform for better threat detection. The acquisition of Veriti adds a new layer by proactively eliminating these risks.

Improved integration with Wiz

An interesting detail is that Veriti can work with Wiz, with whom Check Point recently announced a partnership. Veriti can convert Wiz’s cloud exposure insights into automatic virtual patches via Check Point gateways.

From weeks to minutes

Veriti promises that patching will no longer take weeks, but can be done in minutes. This is achieved through cross-vendor virtual patching based on vulnerabilities identified by platforms such as CrowdStrike, Tenable, and Rapid7.

Check Point wants to let thousands of customers experiment with AI agents and proactive security this year. Veriti’s technology fits in well with this. The company is strongly committed to prevention-first security at a time when AI attacks are becoming scalable.