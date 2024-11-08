Cisco scales back technical support in Europe

Cisco is closing its Technical Assistance Center (TAC) in Brussels. This will impact the companies to technical support offerings in many European countries.

On LinkedIn, Luc Blyaert shares that Cisco plans to close the TAC in Brussels. This center provided technical support to many European countries, he writes. It is unclear who the source for this news is.

Quarter of Belgian staff laid off

The closure of the service would cost 124 jobs in Cisco’s Belgian branch. More than a quarter of the workforce in Belgium would be affected. There are a total of 432 employees working in Belgium.

Restructuring plans earlier this year also affected 25 people in Belgium. Cisco already made it clear in the past that it wanted to scale back its operations in Belgium by firing Arnaud Spirlet, its managing director for Belgium. At that time, Cynthia Koetsier-Beerten took over the organization’s responsibility. The Dutch has been promoted to General Manager for Benelux since then.

Restructuring

Cisco’s workforce is to be slimmed down by seven percent through restructuring. The company wants to merge parts and give more shape to its platform vision by merging them. Belgium loses more workforce percentages, but jobs are also being cut in other countries.

