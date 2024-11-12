Red Hat Device Edge 4.17 processes workloads in near real-time

Red Hat is upgrading its Device Edge platform to version 4.17. The renewed platform will improve users’ ability to process time-sensitive workloads across multiple locations.

Companies are trying to reduce the time needed to process workloads as much as possible. To do so, they depend on the platforms they use. Red Hat is adding an innovation with the new version of the Device Edge platform that makes processing near real-time.

In some industries, the speed and consistency of applications are critical to success. This is true in industrial environments, smart cities, self-driving vehicles, and online gaming. With the Device Edge platform, solutions can be integrated with a response time of under one millisecond.

AI at the edge

“Edge computing is transforming industries worldwide, and Red Hat is dedicated to empowering organizations to harness its full potential. With the latest features, Red Hat Device Edge will not only help businesses unlock a wealth of new opportunities and use cases but also lower the barrier to entry for adopting edge and AI technologies. This means businesses of all sizes can stay competitive while seamlessly leveraging AI at the edge,” said Francis Chow, vice president and general manager of In-Vehicle Operating System and Edge at Red Hat.

Chow emphasizes the new release also has new capabilities for AI workloads. According to the company, the speed and predictability of the new platform are key characteristics for the success of AI solutions in industrial environments. AI is brought to the edge in this scenario, where it gives benefits for data collection, image processing and model training, among others.

Finally, the new release adds support for IPv6. This improves network capabilities for configurations based on single-stack IPv6 or a combination of IPv4 and IPv6.

