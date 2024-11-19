Antitrust insists on separation between Google and Chrome

U.S. antitrust officials are pushing to mandate a split between Google and browser Chrome. They are trying to enforce the split through Judge Amit Mehta, who previously ruled that Google holds an illegal monopoly with its search engine.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will officially make the proposals on Wednesday. This makes it possible that the content in the final proposals slightly differs as these are preliminary proposals. The perliminary proposals were leaked to Bloomberg through individuals involved in the DOJ’s actions.

Measures in multiple areas

In addition to a breakup, the DOJ wants to see measures taken against various parts and practices of Google. According to officials, Android’s operating system, AI developments, and data collection should face stricter conditions.

The various components cited by the DOJ are all connected to Chrome somehow. For example, Google’s search engine can generate revenue because Google uses it to collect data about its users. The company then sells the data to parties interested in targeted advertising.

‘Beyond legal issues’

Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google’s vice president of regulatory affairs, responded to the rumors via Bloomberg. She said the DOJ would impose measures “far beyond the legal issues.” She also warned of the split’s negative impact on users: “If the government puts its thumb on the scale in this way, it would be detrimental to consumers, developers, and American technology leadership just when it is needed most.”

Who buys a part?

It is very difficult to estimate the ultimate outcome of this antitrust case. To get an initial idea of that, it is important to be informed of the requests from each party. After all, both the DOJ and the states are making motions, which sometimes differ in content. For example, the DOJ would advocate splitting Android off from other Google products while other parties express a more moderate opinion.

Moreover, the split would raise a new, complicated issue. After all, which party would acquire products or services from Google and be able to do so legally? In many cases, the sale would involve another antitrust investigation. In any case, U.S. antitrust officials seem to be giving themselves enough future work with this Google case.

