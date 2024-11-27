QNAP NAS servers unreachable after firmware update

A recent QNAP firmware update for NAS systems has prevented users from accessing their devices. The NAS vendor identified the problem and has since rolled out an improved firmware version.

The firmware update v5.2.2.2950, build 20241114 caused functionality issues with certain models after installation. According to QNAP, it specifically affected “limited models” from the TS-x53D and TS-x51 series. End users of these devices, including the TS-453DX, TBS-453DX, TS-251D, TS-253D, TS-653D, TS-453D, TS-453Dmini, TS-451D and TS-451D2 models, may have experienced issues. QNAP stressed that other models would not be affected, but users reported that other devices were also experiencing problems.

Access and startup issues

The update prevented users from being recognized as authorized, specific devices from booting, and the Python programming language was missing, causing particular applications and services not to function.

Within 24 hours of discovering these problems, QNAP released a fixed firmware update. Users are strongly advised to uninstall the old update and install the new version.

The original firmware update was intended to fix security vulnerabilities in the NAS software.

