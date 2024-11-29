Advisory body considers vulnerable marine cables

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) are installing the International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience. This is to strengthen the resilience of sea cables, which are critical telecommunications infrastructure.

The vulnerability of marine cables became apparent in recent weeks. After damage to submarine cables in the Baltic Sea, those on board a Chinese ship are suspected of sabotage.

Undersea telecommunications cables are the backbone of global communications. They carry most Internet traffic and enable essential services such as commerce, financial transactions, government operations, digital health care, and education.

The new advisory body, the International Advisory Body for Submarine Cable Resilience, will discuss ways to reduce cable vulnerability by promoting best practices for governments and industry. This is to ensure that they construct and repair submarine cables promptly, reduce risks of damage, and improve the continuity of communications over the cables.

“Submarine cables carry over 99 per cent of international data exchanges, making their resilience a global imperative,” ITU Secretary General Doreen Bogdan-Martin said. “The Advisory Body will mobilize expertise from around the world to ensure this vital digital infrastructure remains resilient in the face of disasters, accidents, and other risks.”

Undersea infrastructure of great importance

Damage to marine cables occurs regularly. Annually, an average of 150 to 200 failures are reported worldwide, which amounts to about three repairs per week, according to the ICPC. The main causes of damage are human activities, including fishing and anchor use, natural hazards, wear and tear, and equipment failures.

“The formation of this International Advisory Body with ITU marks another step toward safeguarding our global digital infrastructure,” said ICPC President Graham Evans. “By working together, we can promote best practices, foster international collaboration, and create a consistent approach to protect the vital submarine cable networks that underpin global connectivity.”

Experts in telecommunications cables

The advisory body consists of 40 members, who come from all over the world, ensuring diversity and inclusion. The composition includes those whose livelihoods and digital futures depend on the operation of undersea telecommunications cables and those who are committed to building, maintaining, and protecting this critical infrastructure.

The advisory body will meet at least twice a year and consult experts in telecommunications, infrastructure development, infrastructure investment, and international policy. Its purpose is to provide strategic guidance and promote cooperation in the sector.

The first virtual meeting is scheduled for December 2024. The first physical meeting will occur during the Submarine Cable Resilience Summit. That is scheduled for February 2025.

