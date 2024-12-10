Google introduces Willow as fastest quantum chip ever

Google recently launched its newest quantum chip, Willow. This chip with 105 qubits is the fastest ever, according to the tech giant, and is said to be able to solve complex computational tasks in extremely short time, much faster than currently possible.

Google emphasizes that the introduction of Willow is an unprecedented revolution within quantum computing, especially in the area of error correction, a major obstacle for quantum chips until now.

The more qubits, the building blocks of quantum computing, are placed close together on a chip, the greater the likelihood of errors. This problem, in some cases, turns the chip into a conventional processor, losing the quantum advantages.

In a scientific paper, Google says it found a way to cleverly connect all the qubits together with the Willow quantum chip. As a result, the number of errors decreases as the number of qubits increases. In addition, Google claims it can correct errors in real-time, a major breakthrough, according to experts, that brings quantum chips one step closer to practical applications.

Solving problems extremely fast

According to Google, one of the biggest advantages of the Willow quantum chip is that complex problems can be solved in an extremely short time. Whereas some calculations would take 10,000 years now, Willow can perform them in just five minutes. A classical computer, under the most favorable conditions, would take as much as 1 billion years for the same calculations.

No use cases yet

Despite Willow’s impressive performance, Google has not yet presented any concrete use cases. The research department has not yet developed any commercial applications. However, the company does indicate that quantum chips could be used in the future for issues such as drug development, battery chemical processes, and advanced AI applications that are currently out of reach.

Another major concern is security. If hackers gain access to quantum technology, the consequences could be enormous. To The Guardian, Google indicates that security experts have been working on this for some time and have had plenty of time to develop the right standards and post-quantum encryption.

Google indicates that Willow is just the beginning. The company will continue working to perfect and further develop its quantum computing technology in the coming years.

