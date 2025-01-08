Synology ActiveProtect servers to protect business data available

The latest Synology appliances combine backup, recovery and management in one solution, eliminating the need for separate hardware and software.

The new servers and associated software are Synology’s response to businesses’ growing need for data protection. Cybercriminals increasingly target corporate information, often for ransom or other financial gain.

Through ActiveProtect’s central interface, companies can protect systems and services, including PCs, Macs, file and physical servers, virtual machines, databases and Microsoft 365 services. For management, the ActiveProtect Manager (APM) console allows users to monitor up to 150,000 workloads or 2,500 locations. The image below shows how this console works.

Protected against cyber threats

The ActiveProtect line offers support for immutable backups, air-gapping and compliance options. Immutable backups ensure that data remains immutable for a preset period. In addition, air-gapping allows backups to be physically or logically isolated from production environments, providing an additional layer of protection against cyber-attacks.

Synology ActiveProtect can be deployed as a one-time purchase with no mandatory subscription fee. Management is free for environments with up to three backup servers. Synology offers optional CMS licenses for larger deployments, which can further expand the management of multiple devices.

Tip: Synology C2 Backup helps protect valuable data