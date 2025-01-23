Citrix acquires thin-client vendor Unicon

Citrix, part of Cloud Software Group, recently acquired Unicon. The acquisition amount was not disclosed.

Unicon, founded in 1993 and based in Karlsruhe, specializes in hybrid client software. It offers services such as the secure endpoint operating system eLux and the business platform Scout.

Hardware-independent platform

The company’s eLux OS is an ultra-light, highly secure x86 endpoint operating system designed to help organizations scale and secure their end-user computing environments. The platform is hardware-independent, modularly designed and consumes relatively few resources.

The Scout business platform is suitable for rapid deployments. It provides detailed control and easy management of endpoint devices operating in different environments, such as offices and home office locations. With Scout, IT administrators can manage large numbers of endpoints, integrate different x86 device platforms, and monitor extended environments.

Unicon’s solutions are designed to help organizations scale, manage, and secure their endpoints, streamline IT operations and budgets, and extend the life of endpoint devices. The company’s lean end-user computing solutions make it easy for companies to deploy digital workstations and improve operational efficiency.

Extend lifespan

With the acquisition of Unicon, Citrix plans to provide its customers with a secure client operating system and endpoint management that improves endpoint security, resiliency, and operational costs while providing an end-to-end experience for accessing enterprise applications and desktops. In addition, Citrix customers can use eLux to extend the life of their current devices.

Before the acquisition, Unicon was owned by management along with a family-backed investor, who acquired all of the company’s shares from Fujitsu Technology Solutions GmbH in 2021.

The acquisition is Citrix’s third recent acquisition, following the December acquisitions of deviceTRUST GmbH and strong.network SA.

