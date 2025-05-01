Eurofiber reports solid revenue growth of 10 percent in 2024

Eurofiber Group achieved revenue of €308 million in 2024, an increase of 10 percent compared to 2023 (€279 million). The company invested more than €200 million in capital expenditures, including the further rollout of its fiber network and two additional data centers. Growth was evident in every market in which Eurofiber operates.

The positive figures enabled Eurofiber to continue investing in fiber-optic infrastructure to meet growing customer demand. These investments included the rollout of new connections and the acquisition of Bytesnet.

Crucial infrastructure for Air Traffic Control Netherlands

When presenting its quarterly figures, Eurofiber also looked back on the new projects it started in 2024. One of the most notable of these was the delivery of the digital infrastructure for Air Traffic Control Netherlands (LVNL). Eurofiber was commissioned by LVNL to connect new digital infrastructure between Dutch airports where LVNL provides air traffic control, including Schiphol, Rotterdam-The Hague, Maastricht, Eelde, and Lelystad.

Fiber-optic connections were laid over a total distance of 560 kilometers to connect ten LVNL locations to the Eurofiber core network. More than 25 kilometers of this involved excavation work for laying new fiber-optic cable. This ultra-redundant network provides a completely separate infrastructure to meet the highest safety standards. With this new fiber optic infrastructure, air traffic at various airports is managed and monitored from the central air traffic control center at Schiphol.

Quantum Key Distribution network Port of Rotterdam

Eurofiber also mentioned the QKD-secured connection it implemented in the Port of Rotterdam. This demonstrated in practice that sensitive data becomes inaccessible to eavesdroppers thanks to the use of Quantum Key Distribution.

In the future, this new communication system could improve the safety of the tens of thousands of seagoing vessels that visit the port each year and better protect the resulting economic traffic against the threat of quantum computers.

A lot of progress was also made in the area of sustainability in 2024. For example, Eurofiber’s ESG policy was officially approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This means that Eurofiber now belongs to a group of only 1,600 companies worldwide with this validation.