Azumuta raises €8M for AI-powered industrial instructions

Ghent-based software company Azumuta has raised €8 million in a Series A funding round. The creator of AI-supported work instructions wants to use the capital to grow internationally and further expand its platform. Keen Venture Partners led the investment round.

Azumuta started in 2016 as a tool for digital work instructions, or interactive step-by-step plans for employees. It has since grown into a comprehensive platform used by around 100 manufacturers worldwide. It combines work instructions, audits, training, and quality controls in a single system.

According to the company, users halve the time spent on administration related to work instructions. Quality complaints due to human error are reduced by 60 percent. Companies such as Atlas Copco, Toyota Motor Europe, and Sioux Technologies are already using Azumuta.

Johan Dom, Vice President of Engineering at Atlas Copco, explains: “[Azumuta] is not just an information tool, but also a means of training, learning, and continuously improving in the workplace.”

Digital transformation in the workplace

Many manufacturers still rely on paper and spreadsheets for critical processes. Azumuta is changing that. The company develops software for operators with the aim of bridging the gap between people and technology in the workplace.

“Every week, we meet manufacturers who still manage critical processes on paper or in spreadsheets,” says Batist Leman, founder and CEO. “There is no lack of ambition, but a need for technology built for real manufacturing environments.”

The financing round is led by Keen Venture Partners. Capricorn Partners is joining as a new investor. It brings more than 10 years of experience in manufacturing technology and advanced industry, also known as Industry 4.0. Existing investors PMV, Angelwise, and Dirk Vermunicht remain involved.

Focus on the operator

Robert Verwaayen, General Partner at Keen Venture Partners, sees a clear trend. “Most production software is made for management, not for the people on the shop floor. That is outdated. Azumuta understands this and starts where the real work happens, by building AI-rich software that operators actually want to use.”

The new investment should enable international expansion. Azumuta wants to expand its Ghent base and focus more strongly on innovation. As the 15th company in the Deloitte Fast 50, it is one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Belgium.

“Those who know how work is done are building the factory of tomorrow,” adds Verwaayen. “From better tools to smarter automation and people working with robots, you first have to capture that knowledge. Azumuta makes that happen, with people as the starting point.”

The modular platform brings together activities, employees, and training. The focus is on operational efficiency, quality improvement, and accelerated training. The name Azumuta comes from the Japanese “始めた,” which can be translated as “I have started.” People from Ghent would tell you that the dialect “ah zo moet da” sounds the same, according to Azumuta.

