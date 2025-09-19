Atlassian strengthens AI measurability with DX acquisition

Atlassian is acquiring engineering intelligence expert DX for $1 billion (€850 million). With this acquisition, the company aims to help organizations measure the actual impact of their AI investments on developer productivity. The integration of DX into the System of Work should provide insight into which AI applications truly add value.

“Using AI is easy, creating value is harder,” emphasizes CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes. At a time when organizations are rapidly implementing AI, managers of large development teams are struggling to quantify productivity gains. DX offers solutions to measure, compare, and improve this value through data-driven decision-making.

According to Abi Noda, CEO and founder of DX, the company began five years ago with the conviction that measuring developer productivity was an unresolved issue. “Combining our data intelligence with Atlassian’s AI-powered tools, we can provide customers with unmatched understanding, solutions and feedback to accelerate developer productivity.”

The acquisition aligns with Atlassian’s System of Work vision, in which the company is developing a cohesive ecosystem of tools to facilitate more effective collaboration.

Three pillars of developer productivity

DX brings a holistic approach to developer productivity and satisfaction through three core elements. First, it makes the adoption and impact of AI measurable, allowing leaders to determine which investments truly make a difference. Second, it provides a 360-degree view of the developer experience by combining both qualitative feedback and quantitative signals, which clarifies where the workflow is faltering.

As a third component, DX provides real-time insights into productivity and system health. This enables managers to identify bottlenecks and make targeted investment decisions. This layered approach has proven particularly effective in complex development processes within large organizations.

Happy developers as the key to success

Rajeev Rajan, Chief Technology Officer at Atlassian, emphasizes the importance of developer happiness: “We’ve built a world-class engineering organization at Atlassian with developer joy at the core because we know happy developers are more productive and creative, translating to better products and greater value for customers.”

This focus on job satisfaction is gaining extra weight now that AI is fundamentally changing the role of developers. According to Rajan, in-depth insight into how teams function and feel has never been more important.

Strategic integration and expansion opportunities

A notable factor that makes the acquisition attractive is that virtually all DX customers are already Atlassian users. This provides a basis for integration and expansion to Atlassian’s entire customer base of more than 300,000 organizations.

DX will be integrated into the Atlassian ecosystem alongside tools such as Rovo Dev, Jira, Bitbucket, Bitbucket Pipelines, and Compass. This creates a powerful combination for measuring, analyzing, and improving engineering processes.

The transaction, valued at approximately $1 billion, is expected to close in the second quarter of Atlassian’s fiscal year 2026. Atlassian emphasizes that this acquisition will not impact its previously communicated non-GAAP operating margin targets for fiscal year 2027.