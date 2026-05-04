Linux 7.1 on the horizon, with a prominent role for AI and KVM updates

The development of Linux 7.1 is proceeding according to plan, but some notable trends have emerged in the meantime. Linus Torvalds (photo) recently released the second release candidate and speaks of steady progress toward the final version. This suggests that the schedule for the final release is not under pressure for the time being.

Nevertheless, some notable details are visible beneath the surface, reports Neowin. Within this development cycle, the scope of the Kernel-based Virtual Machine(KVM) tests was particularly striking. They accounted for a relatively large portion of the changes. According to Torvalds, this is mainly because many test components have been renamed to better align with the naming conventions within the kernel. This created an unusual picture, though he does not see it as a problem for the release’s stability.

It is also notable that the total number of changes is relatively high. This may be related to the growing role of AI-supported development tools. That trend was already visible in Linux 7.0 and is now continuing. Even within a project as closely tied to the hardware as the Linux kernel, automation appears to be playing an increasingly significant role.

Outside the testing environment, significant attention has been paid to graphics and network-related components. Both AMD and Intel drivers have been updated to resolve a variety of issues. These include bugs that can lead to memory leaks, buffer management issues, and power management disruptions in recent GPU architectures.

Security and storage further enhanced

Improvements have also been implemented in security and storage. Changes related to NVMe authentication and the way TLS functionality is provided are intended to strengthen protection against unauthorized access. At the same time, bugs affecting RAID10 configurations, NTFS support, and certain network drivers have been fixed. All of this should contribute to a more stable system.

The Linux release cycle typically follows a set schedule of several weeks of testing before a final version is released. The schedule may only shift if unexpected issues arise in the coming weeks. For now, there are no indications of this.