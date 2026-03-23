Linux 7.0 approaches stable phase after a turbulent start

The development of Linux 7.0 appears to be entering calmer waters after a turbulent start. While the first weeks of the cycle were marked by a heavy workload and a remarkably large number of changes, the fifth release candidate indicates a decreasing intensity.

According to Linux creator Linus Torvalds (photo), the situation is now more manageable. He does note, however, that the volume of updates remains above the usual level for this phase. At the start of the process, there was an unusually busy period. This raised doubts about meeting the planned release date. That threat now appears less imminent, reports Neowin.

Torvalds notes that development this week is proceeding at a calmer pace than before, although the total number of changes is still higher than usual. He views this contrast—less chaos but still a lot of work—as a sign that the stabilization phase has truly begun.

Linux 7.0 deviates from the usual cycle

Normally, a Linux kernel cycle follows a fixed pattern. First, new features are added over a two-week period, followed by a testing period of about seven weeks. In exceptional cases, an extra week is added if stability requires it. Due to the scope of the changes, Linux 7.0 initially seemed headed for such an extension, but that possibility now appears to be diminishing.

The composition of the recent updates underscores that the focus has now shifted to refinement. Most of the changes are driver updates, particularly for graphics hardware and networking. This is typical for this phase of the cycle, in which broad hardware support is being refined. In addition, minor improvements have been made to networking functionality, file systems, BPF, and various testing and architectural components.

The easing pressure in the second half of the development process reduces the likelihood of a release delay. This is beneficial for users, as support for recent hardware becomes available more quickly. At the same time, a final release does not mean that end users will immediately have access to the new kernel, as distributions need time to integrate and roll it out.

If development proceeds according to the standard schedule, the final version of Linux 7.0 could be released in mid-April. However, some estimates factor in an extra week of testing, which could slightly delay the final release.