Critical kernel vulnerability affects a wide range of Linux distributions

A recently discovered vulnerability in the Linux kernel is causing concern within the open-source community. The issue allows local users to elevate their privileges to root level without requiring complex attack techniques.

Several major Linux distributions have already begun rolling out updates to patch the vulnerability, reports The Register.

The vulnerability, known as Copy Fail and registered as CVE-2026-31431, resides in a cryptographic component of the kernel. Researchers at Theori discovered that a user without special privileges can make limited modifications to the so-called page cache of files. According to the company, this mechanism can be exploited to ultimately gain full system access.

What makes the problem particularly concerning is that this manipulation occurs outside the scope of standard security measures. The kernel uses the page cache when loading programs, allowing a modified version of a file to be executed undetected. Detection systems that monitor changes to the file system do not trigger in this scenario.

The researchers demonstrate that the attack is relatively easy to execute. With a short script, an attacker can modify a setuid program and thereby gain root privileges. Unlike previous similar vulnerabilities, there are no timing-sensitive race conditions, which significantly lowers the barrier to exploitation.

Vulnerability particularly dangerous in chain attacks

Although the vulnerability cannot be exploited directly from a remote location, it can be used as part of a broader attack chain. Consider situations where an attacker has already gained access via, for example, a vulnerable web application or a compromised CI environment. Systems with multiple active users or those running containers with a shared kernel are particularly at risk.

According to Theori, the issue may also have implications for container environments such as Kubernetes. Because the page cache is shared with the underlying host system, a potential escape route from a container is created.

Major Linux distributions such as Debian, Ubuntu, and SUSE have already released security updates. Red Hat has also abandoned its earlier reluctance and is working on a rapid patch.

The vulnerability has been assigned a high severity score of 7.8 out of 10. Notably, the discovery was made in part using AI-powered analysis tools. This fits within a broader trend in which the number of reported security issues is rapidly increasing. For example, Microsoft recently reported an exceptionally high number of patches in a single update cycle.

According to Dustin Childs of Trend Micro, this increase is likely due to the growing use of AI in vulnerability research. He argues that this allows security teams to detect flaws more efficiently, leading to a greater influx of reports.