Linux kernel 7.1 is almost ready

The development of Linux 7.1 is in its final stages. Linus Torvalds (photo) has released release candidate 7 (rc7) and expects the final version to be released next week, provided no unexpected issues arise.

According to Torvalds, the stabilization of the new kernel is proceeding as planned. Although rc7 still contains a significant number of changes, the scope of the modifications is decreasing. Within the Linux project, this is generally seen as an indication that a release is ready for finalization, explains Neowin.

Graphics subsystems were the main focus this week. In addition, various network-related fixes have been implemented. Furthermore, rc7 contains a mix of smaller improvements spread across various parts of the kernel, including drivers, file systems, architecture-specific code, and support for less common configurations.

On the hardware front, the continued support for AMD stands out. The kernel gains additional support for future Zen 6 processors and includes fixes for parts of AMD’s graphics infrastructure, including SDMA 7.1 and the GFX11 architecture.

Several laptops also benefit from specific adjustments. Compatibility issues have been resolved for multiple Lenovo models, while a bug related to the built-in keyboard has been addressed on a HONOR laptop. Additionally, improvements have been added for some MSI systems, including support for a new model from the Raider series and a fix for a non-functioning internal microphone on a Bravo laptop.

Final step before final release

After the introduction of new features, Linux kernels go through a testing phase with successive release candidates. In most cases, this process ends after seven candidates, after which the stable version is released. Only when significant issues remain is an additional rc8 released.

If no new complications arise in the coming days, Linux 7.1 appears to not require that extra intermediate step. This means the new kernel could become officially available as early as next week.

Users will then depend on their Linux distribution for the rollout. Distributions with a fast release cycle, such as Fedora and Arch Linux, are usually the first to adopt new kernels. Enterprise distributions more often opt for older, long-term support kernel versions into which security updates are backported.

For most users, Linux 7.1 primarily means better support for recent hardware. Those who continue to run on a stable, older kernel generally receive the same security fixes, but not all new hardware improvements. This makes the upgrade particularly appealing to users of the latest processors, graphics cards, and laptops.