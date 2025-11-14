Kubernetes to discontinue popular Ingress controller NGINX

Kubernetes is pulling the plug on Ingress NGINX. The popular Ingress controller will be discontinued in March 2026 due to maintenance issues and security risks. Users will receive best-effort support until then.

Ingress NGINX has become one of the most widely used Ingress controllers in Kubernetes. The controller enabled sending network traffic to workloads and was rolled out as standard across numerous hosted platforms. However, the project has become unsustainable.

The breadth of features has created technical debt that is no longer manageable. Features that were once considered useful now pose serious security risks. The ability to add your own NGINX configuration via ‘snippets’ is one example.

The number of active developers remained limited to one or two people who worked on the project in their spare time. Even a call for help last year to develop a successor did not yield any results. InGate, intended as a replacement, will not be coming either.

Migration necessary

After March 2026, there will be no more updates, bug fixes, or patches. The GitHub repositories will be made read-only but will remain available for reference. Existing installations will continue to work, and artifacts such as Helm charts and container images will remain accessible.

Users can check whether they are running Ingress NGINX with the command ‘kubectl get pods –all-namespaces –selector app.kubernetes.io/name=ingress-nginx’. This does require cluster administrator rights.

The recommendation is to start the transition to Gateway API or an alternative Ingress controller immediately. Gateway API is considered the modern replacement for Ingress. For organizations that want to continue using Ingress, the Kubernetes documentation lists various alternatives.

