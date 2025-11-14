CommScope launches Ruckus MDU suite with Wi-Fi 7 and AI

CommScope introduces the Ruckus MDU suite with Wi-Fi 7 support and AI features. The solutions are designed to increase resident satisfaction and reduce operating costs by combining enterprise-grade analytics with cloud automation.

The H670 and R575 access points support Wi-Fi 7 and deliver multi-gigabit performance. The devices are designed for wall or ceiling mounting. Built-in Bluetooth Low Energy and Zigbee radios enable advanced IoT applications.

The access points support Matter and Thread, two standards that are becoming increasingly important for smart homes. CommScope promises that the RF technologies and AI optimization ensure strong signals and consistent performance, even in challenging environments.

Integration with Ruckus One, SmartZone, and Unleashed provides administrators with various implementation options. The solutions can run in the cloud, on-premises, or hybrid.

AI-driven platform for management at scale

The Ruckus One MDU 360 Platform is at the heart of the new suite. This solution is specifically aimed at property owners and managed service providers. The platform provides a uniform overview of network health, resident satisfaction, and service levels across all locations.

The solution uses Ruckus AI to generate predictive analytics. Role-based access gives different users exactly the information they need. This enables property managers to identify trends and make data-driven decisions.

Chat interface replaces traditional menus

With the Ruckus Digital System Engineer, CommScope introduces an AI assistant that makes complex network analyses accessible. The system works via a chat interface where users can ask questions in natural language.

The assistant automatically generates dashboards and visualizations without requiring specialized product knowledge. This makes network management more accessible to everyone, from beginners to experienced engineers. The system is directly integrated into the Ruckus One platform.

