Broadcom combines AI and network processing in Wi-Fi 8 chip

Broadcom unveils new Wi-Fi 8 access point chips. The manufacturer emphasizes reliability, low latency, and integrated AI processing.

The announcement includes the BCM4918 network processor and two accompanying radio chips, the BCM6714 and BCM6719. Together, these will form the basis for a new generation of premium access points.

Wi-Fi 8 builds on Wi-Fi 7, which focused primarily on maximum throughput. The new standard shifts the focus to stable connections, particularly in environments where network interruptions are problematic, writes SiliconANGLE. Think of industrial settings where robots and other systems continuously communicate wirelessly.

An essential consideration in such environments is roaming, the switching from one access point to another when a device moves. This process can lead to brief connection interruptions and packet loss.

Wi-Fi 8 introduces a technology known as Seamless Multi-Link Device (SMD) to address this issue. Instead of first disconnecting from the existing connection and then establishing a new one, a device with SMD first connects to the next access point before releasing the old connection. According to Broadcom, this approach results in approximately 25 percent less packet loss and a similar reduction in latency.

The BCM4918 acts as the main processor for Wi-Fi 8 access points. It is a system-on-a-chip with a quad-core ARMv8 CPU and the Broadcom Neural Engine for AI and machine learning applications. This combination makes it possible to run AI models locally on the access point, for example for network monitoring and automatic resolution of connection problems. The chip is also equipped with specialized networking engines and a Dual Issue Runner Packet Processor, which can process data packets without CPU intervention. This design is intended to achieve high throughput and low latency, even under heavy load.

Hardware support for cryptographic protocols

In terms of security, the BCM4918 includes hardware support for cryptographic protocols, secure boot, and encryption. In addition, multi-gigabit Ethernet PHYs are integrated, as well as support for modern memory types, multiple PCIe controllers, and USB ports.

The BCM4918 is designed to work with the new BCM6714 and BCM6719 radio chips. These chips handle the transmission and reception of wireless signals in the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. A significant difference from previous generations is that the power amplifier is integrated into these chips, whereas it was often a separate component in the past. According to Broadcom, this reduces the number of external components required and lowers energy consumption.

The radio chips also include a hardware telemetry engine that collects technical data about the device, which AI systems can use at the edge of the network for diagnosis and troubleshooting.

Broadcom Inc. has now started supplying samples of the BCM4918 and the new radio chips to selected customers. This is the next step in the company’s preparations for the introduction of Wi-Fi 8 devices.