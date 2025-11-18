Major global outage at Cloudflare

Cloudflare has confirmed that it has been dealing with a global outage. The impact was enormous for a short time and continues to cause problems, but Cloudflare says that services are gradually recovering.

The outage was quickly discussed on various forums globally. Reports also flooded in on Downdetector. Within minutes, 5,000 reports appeared that Cloudflare was unavailable. Because the company enables connections to countless websites, many reports of problems with these sites will have the Cloudflare outage as their cause.

Cloudflare continues to provide updates on the issues. The company is currently still working on recovery efforts as some services (including those required to run this website) are partially back online. According to Cloudflare, 500 errors (a generic error message for a server problem), the Cloudflare Dashboard, and the API were particularly prevalent.

