AMD, Cisco, and HUMAIN to build 1 GW AI infrastructure

AMD, Cisco, and HUMAIN announce a joint venture to build AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. The collaboration aims to position the country as a leading provider of AI solutions. A capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW) is planned by 2030.

The joint venture will provide the computing capacity needed for AI at scale and strengthen the foundations of the digital economy. This will support goals such as localizing innovation, talent, and technology.

The three parties want to start next year. HUMAIN will provide modern data centers, while AMD and Cisco will act as technology partners. The first phase involves the rollout of 100 megawatts (MW) of AI infrastructure, with HUMAIN capacity, AMD Instinct MI450 Series GPUs, and Cisco’s critical infrastructure.

Earlier this year, the parties announced a collaboration. At that time, the goal was to build cost-efficient, scalable AI infrastructure.

Combining the expertise of three parties

“Delivering high-performance global AI infrastructure at scale requires strong partnerships,” said AMD CEO Lisa Su. “Together with HUMAIN and Cisco, we’re combining leadership compute and networking technologies to expand the capacity and global competitiveness of the Kingdom’s AI ecosystem.”

AMD is establishing a Center of Excellence in Saudi Arabia. This should accelerate local integration and innovation. Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins emphasizes that the collaboration marks a critical moment in the development of Saudi Arabia’s AI infrastructure. “By providing secure, scalable, critical infrastructure for HUMAIN’s up to 1 GW buildout, Cisco will help the Kingdom turn its vision for a digitally advanced, AI-powered economy into a reality.”

Saudi Arabia wants to use this infrastructure to support innovators inside and outside the country. The collaboration is expected to contribute to a dynamic, AI-driven economy in the region.