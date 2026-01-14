Dell PowerStore 4.3 supports 30TB QLC drives and enhanced cybersecurity

Dell Technologies launches PowerStore 4.3, an update that doubles storage density with 30TB QLC drives. The new version combines lower costs with improved cybersecurity and offers up to 2 petabytes of storage in a 2U rack space.

Companies are struggling with explosive data growth, increasing cyber threats, and limited budgets. Dell Technologies is responding to this with PowerStore 4.3, a platform that addresses storage challenges without compromising performance or security. The latest version brings innovations that double storage density and reduce energy costs.

The update focuses on three key areas: higher capacity through QLC technology, enhanced digital resilience, and streamlined file management. Organizations can now store more data per rack unit, while reducing total cost of ownership by 15 percent.

QLC drives double capacity

The 30TB QLC drives are at the heart of the update. They deliver up to 2 petabytes of storage in 2U rack space, doubling the capacity per rack unit. The system achieves 23 percent better energy efficiency than previous generations.

The QLC implementation reduces write amplification and maintains the performance of TLC models. For data centers, this means fewer servers, lower costs, and a smaller carbon footprint. The technology supports AI workloads and multicloud environments without compromising performance.

Cybersecurity via Fibre Channel

PowerStore 4.3 introduces multiple data protection replication options. Synchronous replication via Fibre Channel protects against data loss, while asynchronous replication achieves an RPO of five minutes. Metro-sync replication provides automatic failover with zero RPO and RTO.

Multiple authorisation adds an extra layer of security for critical changes. Always-on cybersecurity works in conjunction with PowerProtect integration and AI-driven anomaly detection. This enables organisations to detect cyber threats faster and ensures data remains available in the event of unexpected disruptions.

Improved file management with NFSv4.2

The new version supports advanced NFSv4.2 functionality, including Server-Side Copy, Sparse Files, and Labeled NFS. The Top Talkers feature provides insight into resource usage by monitoring IOPS and bandwidth. Administrators can more easily apply QoS policies and identify bottlenecks.

These tools streamline file management for complex environments. Teams gain better control over performance and can respond more quickly to changing demands.

The software update is available to existing customers immediately. Dell is activating all built-in capabilities, ecosystem partnerships, and AI features immediately. Organizations can improve their private cloud management without additional hardware investments.

