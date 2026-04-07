Proximus launches 5G+, Belgiumâ€™s first standalone 5G network

Proximus is launching 5G+ today, the Belgian commercial name for 5G Standalone. It is the first Belgian telecom operator to offer a fully standalone 5G network on a commercial scale. Business users are the first to gain access today. Residential customers and small businesses will follow starting this summer. Compatible devices are currently the Google Pixel 9 and 10.

Technically speaking, 5G SA differs from earlier versions. Whereas the existing 5G network still relies on a 4G core network, 5G SA operates with a fully independent cloud-native 5G core. This enables features that were previously out of reach. It enables better stability during peak loads, improved encryption of SIM and identity data, and support for Voice over NR (VoNR). This allows for smooth simultaneous voice calls and data-intensive usage.

5G SA also paves the way for end-to-end network slicing. This allows a portion of the network capacity to be reserved for specific applications, such as emergency services, payment transactions, or media applications.

Phased rollout for businesses and consumers

The rollout is taking place in phases. Business users with the Mobile Connect or Together Mobile plans are the first to gain access today, provided they have a compatible 5G+ SIM card. Starting this summer, 5G+ will also be available to consumers and small businesses, and the functionality will be extended to eSIM.

Initially, compatible devices include the Google Pixel 9 and 10. Proximus is currently undergoing the certification process for several other smartphones. Customers must be located in an area with 5G coverage. Proximus already reaches 92 percent of the population and aims to achieve nearly full national coverage by the end of 2026.

Tip: Belgium EDPnet acquired by Proximus