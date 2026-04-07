Concerns about the AI ecosystem following Nvidia deal

With the acquisition of SchedMD, Nvidia is taking a strategic step that is raising questions within the AI and supercomputing communities. The deal gives the company control over Slurm, a widely used open-source tool for scheduling and managing computing processes.

This software is an essential component of the infrastructure behind both advanced AI models and traditional supercomputer applications.

Nvidia presents the acquisition, which took place late last year, as an investment in open technology and an opportunity to accelerate innovation. At the same time, concern is growing among experts that the company could use its dominant position in AI hardware to take control of the software layer as well. Reuters noted this unease following discussions with various experts. Slurm runs on a large portion of the world’s supercomputers and plays a key role in training large language models and other computationally intensive applications.

Within the industry, there is a fear that Nvidia could subtly prioritize its own technology. This could happen, for example, by making optimizations and updates available sooner for Nvidia chips than for competing hardware. Although the company emphasizes that Slurm will remain open source and accessible to everyone, users are wondering how neutral its development will remain in the long term.

At the same time, some parties see opportunities. Nvidia possesses significant resources and technical expertise, which could help accelerate Slurm’s development. The software was originally designed for use in government laboratories but is now widely deployed in the rapidly growing AI sector. Additional investments could lead to modernization and better support for new applications.

Balance between innovation and dependency

The discussion touches on a broader tension within the industry. On the one hand, users benefit from powerful, integrated solutions from major players such as Nvidia. On the other hand, there is a risk that open ecosystems will gradually shift toward dependence on a single dominant supplier. Previous acquisitions by Nvidia are cited by some insiders as an example of how software can, in practice, become more closely aligned with proprietary hardware.

For now, many organizations are keeping a close eye on developments. Major AI companies and research institutions are already using Slurm across their infrastructure. Nvidia’s continued development of the software in the coming period will determine confidence in the platform’s neutrality.