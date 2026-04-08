Intel joins Musk’s Terafab AI chip project

Intel will collaborate with SpaceX and Tesla on an ambitious chip project focused on artificial intelligence and robotics. The initiative, known as Terafab, aims to lay the technological foundation for both humanoid robots and large-scale data centers.

Reuters reports. The project is part of a broader strategy by Elon Musk to establish his own chip manufacturing. He previously announced that Tesla is working on a large-scale factory to produce AI chips for autonomous vehicles and robots. The collaboration with Intel gives that plan added clout, as Intel possesses advanced manufacturing capabilities and experience in semiconductor development.

Intel is committed to fundamental innovation

According to Intel, Terafab is ultimately intended to deliver an enormous amount of computing power, with the goal of enabling future applications in AI and robotics. The project is developing a new approach to chip manufacturing that more closely integrates logic, memory, and packaging. Intel’s CEO emphasized that the industry needs fundamental innovation and that this initiative can play a key role in that effort.

Musk’s plans extend beyond just terrestrial applications. Two new chip factories are set to be built in Austin, Texas. One will focus on applications in vehicles and humanoid robots, while the other is intended for data centers that can be deployed in space. With this, Musk aims to make his companies more technologically independent while simultaneously opening up new markets.

For Intel, the partnership comes at a strategic moment. The company has been working for some time to recover from disappointing performance in the AI sector. Demand for chips is rising again, and financial results show a cautious recovery. Analysts view the partnership with Tesla as an important signal that Intel is once again capable of securing major clients for complex projects.

Under the leadership of CEO Lip-Bu Tan (photo), Intel is undergoing a major restructuring. This involves cutting costs and selling off divisions to strengthen its financial position. At the same time, the company is receiving significant investments, including from Nvidia and the U.S. government, which has since become a major shareholder.