Qualcomm scales up datacenter ambitions with $4B Modular buy

Qualcomm has confirmed it will acquire AI infrastructure startup Modular. The deal is valued at approximately $3.92 billion. The acquisition is designed to strengthen Qualcomm’s position in the AI inference market and boost its data center ambitions. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Qualcomm officially announced the acquisition of Modular on Wednesday, confirming reports that had surfaced earlier. Bloomberg had already revealed that the two companies were in advanced talks, and as Techzine reported on Monday, negotiations were nearing their conclusion. Reuters calculations put the final price at $3.92 billion, just below the $4 billion figure that had been circulating. Qualcomm isn’t saying how much it paid, however.

The deal strengthens Qualcomm’s software capabilities for AI infrastructure, particularly in inference. CEO Cristiano Amon framed the acquisition’s rationale as follows: “We believe the future belongs to developer-friendly, horizontal platforms that can run across diverse compute environments and give customers real choice in how and where they deploy AI.”

Modular: making AI cost-effective and efficient

Modular was founded in 2022 in Silicon Valley by Chris Lattner and Tim Davis, both formerly of Google. The company’s core premise was that fragmentation in the IT industry is making it hard for businesses to deploy models across different hardware effectively. Optimizing AI usage has always seemed like a logical fit for Arm-based hardware, but the haphazard way in which the AI boom has transpired, has led to various solutions being put forward. x86-based servers are commonplace, as are GPUs attached to them, meaning this combination has become the de facto standard. Qualcomm is looking to make a dent into that landscape.

Last September, Modular raised $250 million at a valuation of $1.6 billion, bringing total funding to roughly $380 million. The Qualcomm acquisition thus comes at a significant premium, although this is fairly common among acquisitions.

For Qualcomm, the Modular deal follows a series of targeted acquisitions. The company previously acquired Alphawave IP Group for approximately $2.4 billion. With Modular’s tooling added to its stack, Qualcomm is positioning itself to capture a larger share of the AI inference market.