Microsoft invests heavily in Europe due to Trump

Microsoft has made new commitments to Europe to guarantee the continuity of its services, even if the US or another government demands that Microsoft cease its activities in Europe. Microsoft has committed to taking legal action to protect European companies and countries. Under a new Digital Resilience Commitment, Microsoft will store source code in Switzerland and work closely with European partners to ensure continuity of services, regardless of geopolitical tensions.

Microsoft’s commitments come amid growing geopolitical tensions and concerns among European countries about their digital resilience. The Redmond-based company emphasizes that it has been active in Europe for 42 years and respects European values and legislation.

Expansion of data center capacity

An essential part of the commitments is the expansion of European data center capacity by 40 percent over the next two years. Microsoft is expanding its data center operations in 16 European countries, doubling its total capacity between 2023 and 2027 to over 200 data centers. This should contribute to Europe’s economic growth and competitiveness.

Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president, strikes a conciliatory tone toward Europe. He explicitly acknowledges that European legislation, including the Digital Markets Act and competition law, applies to Microsoft’s activities in Europe.

Legal protection and source code in Switzerland

Noteworthy is Microsoft’s commitment to go to court if necessary. The company promises to “take prompt and vigorous legal action” if any government worldwide attempts to shut down its cloud services in Europe. This promise will become legally binding for Microsoft through a new Digital Resilience Commitment, which will be included in contracts with European governments and the European Commission.

Microsoft points to its track record of litigation against the US government, including four lawsuits against the executive branch during President Obama’s term and a successful case before the US Supreme Court under President Trump to protect immigrant rights.

To ensure continuity of services, Microsoft will store backup copies of its source code in a secure repository in Switzerland. European partners will be granted legal rights to use this code if Microsoft is forced to suspend services.

European governance for data center operations

Microsoft’s European data center operations will now be managed by a board of directors composed exclusively of European citizens and operating under European law. This should increase confidence that cloud services will remain reliable regardless of international tensions.

With these commitments, Microsoft is seeking to position itself as a reliable partner for Europe during a time of geopolitical uncertainty. The company appears to want to emphasize that, despite its American roots, it takes its European operations seriously and is prepared to protect them actively.