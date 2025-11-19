SAP strengthens European digital resilience with cloud alliances

During the Franco-German EU summit on Digital Sovereignty in Berlin, SAP announced two strategic partnerships for its subsidiary Delos Cloud.

The company is entering into a Franco-German partnership with Bleu and a separate agreement with Microsoft. Both agreements are intended to ensure that European organizations retain access to cloud technology, even when international tensions or political sanctions threaten the regular provision of services.

The announced partnership with Bleu focuses on joint support during broad crisis scenarios in Europe. SAP wants to ensure that technical teams in Germany and France can support each other when digital infrastructure is threatened, for example by cyberattacks or military conflicts.

Under this agreement, the parties agree to jointly support incident detection, analysis, and recovery, including government agencies. SAP emphasizes that European cooperation is necessary to keep digital systems stable when individual countries cannot cope on their own. Bleu indicates that the collaboration is primarily intended to set up practical processes that enable both organizations to actually assist each other.

Separate agreement with Microsoft

In addition to its collaboration with Bleu, SAP has entered into a separate agreement with Microsoft via Delos Cloud. This agreement is intended to prevent European organizations from losing access to Microsoft services when a foreign government, such as the US government under Trump, imposes sanctions that affect cloud access. In such a scenario, Delos Cloud may use the necessary software code from Microsoft to continue serving affected customers within a SAP-managed, European-controlled cloud environment.

The agreement builds on Microsoft’s previous commitments to take legal action against attempts by foreign governments to block European cloud activities.

The context behind this collaboration is broader than just technological continuity. In recent years, concerns have arisen in Europe about the influence of US geopolitics on cloud access. When the Trump administration imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court, the chief prosecutor even temporarily lost access to his Microsoft email account.

Although Microsoft later said it had never formally suspended service, the incident highlighted how dependent European institutions are on American providers. During the same period, political discussions arose in Denmark about phasing out Microsoft systems after Trump publicly suggested he wanted to acquire Greenland. Such events fuel the call for greater digital autonomy within the EU.

During the same Berlin summit, SAP also announced integrations with French AI startups Mistral and Bleu Cloud, furthering the company’s commitment to a European technology ecosystem. Delos Cloud itself is still in the construction phase and has not yet contributed to revenue, but SAP sees the platform as a strategic investment in the future of sovereign cloud technology.

With the new agreements, SAP aims to create a solid safety net for European organizations. By working with both Bleu and Microsoft, the company wants to ensure that critical digital services remain available, regardless of political circumstances or external pressure. In doing so, SAP is laying the foundation for a more stable and autonomous European cloud infrastructure.