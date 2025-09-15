PwC completes world’s largest SAP Cloud ERP implementation

PwC has successfully completed the implementation of SAP Cloud ERP for more than 100,000 employees in 19 countries. The project is described as one of the largest ERP transformations worldwide and replaces outdated legacy software with an integrated platform.

PwC will continue to use SAP’s Joule copilot and Business AI capabilities. These tools are designed to identify new opportunities for efficiency and business intelligence. The ‘clean core’ architecture based on SAP BTP creates a flexible platform for future innovations.

“Moving to SAP Cloud ERP is enabling greater connectivity across our firm, streamlining operations and equipping our people with tools and insights to better serve our clients,” said Colin Wittmer, CFO of PwC US.

One platform for global operations

The new ERP environment runs on an extensive SAP stack. In addition to SAP Cloud ERP, PwC uses SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP Concur, SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Datasphere, SAP Advanced Financial Closing, and SAP Risk & Assurance Management. These solutions replace a fragmented mix of customized SAP ECC software and third-party tools.

The transformation offers significant operational benefits. It streamlines financial processes such as project billing, revenue recognition, and treasury functions. Additionally, it reduces complexity, enhances self-service capabilities for users, and lowers maintenance requirements.

Collaboration with Managed Services

The implementation was achieved through close collaboration between PwC and SAP. Looking ahead, PwC’s SAP Managed Services team will continue to work on improvements in data management and analytics. The use of the SAP Business Data Cloud solution will be central to this.

Thomas Saueressig of SAP emphasizes the importance of this collaboration: “PwC’s successful go-live is a testament to the power of SAP Cloud ERP and SAP Business Suite to drive large-scale transformation powered by SAP Business AI.”

The project highlights how large organizations can modernize their digital infrastructure by replacing legacy systems with cloud-native solutions that incorporate built-in AI capabilities.

Tip: SAP Cloud Infrastructure is European sovereign competition for AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud