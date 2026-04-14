Cisco and ML6 are helping organizations prepare for the EU AI Act

Cisco and ML6 have signed a memorandum of understanding to accelerate secure AI innovation in Europe. ML6 is joining Cisco’s AI Defense Design Partner Program as one of the first European partners. Together, they will help organizations secure AI applications and comply with the EU AI Act, whose new provisions will take effect in August.

ML6, founded in Ghent in 2013 and now active in multiple European cities with over 140 AI specialists, is joining Cisco’s AI Defense Design Partner Program as one of the first European partners. Through this program, ML6 contributes to the further development of Cisco’s AI security tools, enabling customers to deploy ML6 AI applications more securely.

AI Defense as an algorithmic red team

Cisco AI Defense offers real-time protection for AI applications. It helps organizations identify vulnerabilities, prevent misuse, and comply with new regulatory standards. The solution works in a wide range of IT environments, from cloud to on-premises and hybrid.

ML6 customers can use the tool to assess vulnerabilities in their AI models and implement real-time guardrails that protect critical AI applications from threats. These threats are constantly evolving, and with new AI models like Claude Mythos, the threat landscape seems to be changing at an ever-faster pace.

Cisco describes its approach to AI security as comparable to an algorithmic red team. In other words: it revolves around continuously testing AI systems before and while they are in production. In early March, Cisco announced a new version of AI Defense, featuring Zero Trust principles for AI agents and additional security layers specifically for MCP traffic.

EU AI Act Takes Effect in August

It will no longer be optional for organizations to leave their AI systems unsecured. In August 2026, new provisions of the EU AI Act will take effect, requiring organizations to design these AI systems in a secure, transparent, and responsible manner. “The collaboration with ML6 is a major milestone for Cisco and AI security in Europe,” said Jan Heijdra, Field CTO Security at Cisco Netherlands. “This partnership underscores our efforts to promote trustworthy and compliant AI in the EU and beyond.”

ML6 was previously named a European Services Partner of OpenAI. That role centers on implementing OpenAI’s AI solutions, so that organizations not only purchase a ChatGPT subscription but also carry out technical integrations and make AI usage traceable.

By adding Cisco AI Defense to this offering, the company aims to support customers in taking a comprehensive approach to secure AI implementation. This includes leveraging corporate data for AI, where network-level controls can prevent leaks without causing LLMs in the cloud to fall outside compliance requirements.