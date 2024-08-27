Fear of GenAI keeps IT decision-makers away from the cloud

Generative AI introduces new risks to cloud security. This generates fear among businesses, which makes them less eager to use the cloud as a repository for sensitive data.

According to SUSE, cloud adoption is hampered by generative AI. The open-source provider draws this conclusion from its Securing the Cloud report. 86 percent of IT professionals surveyed for this study indicated that no more workloads will be moved to the cloud in the coming period. If they need to, it will be with fear of data theft.

Moreover, doubts about data security are not the only thing IT teams worry about. According to 64 percent of European professionals, cloud security is also under pressure because of the danger of AI-driven cyberattacks.

Number of incidents was reduced

At the same time, the numbers seem to tell that things have just gotten safer. For example, IT managers were found to have experienced an average of 2.3 incidents last year that were linkable to cloud security. A year earlier, that average was still four incidents. The Netherlands had the most incidents (average of 2.9), and the United Kingdom was spared the most (average of 1.9). The survey also surveyed professionals from the United States, Germany, and France.

Although Dutch companies endured the most attacks, these respondents were the most reassured about the situation. Privacy and data security are risks according to about half (51%). Cyber attacks by AI cause concern for 56 percent, and just a little less for French IT professionals, where only 53 percent see this as a risk.

Source: SUSE

