Secutec delivers reporting on the central cybersecurity platform

The cybersecurity company Secutec is acquiring the solution ZeroFeed. The solution will be deployed to make Secutec’s central platform user-friendly and easily accessible.

ZeroFeed takes Secutec’s customer experience to the next level. The cybersecurity company from Aartselaar, Belgium, will make all its solutions available via an enhanced platform. Improvements are the full control and monitoring possibilities that can be used in comprehensive reporting. In addition, users will benefit from simplified login options.

The software to build the central platform will come into Secutec’s ownership through an acquisition of ZeroFeed. The solution was sold by Belgian cybersecurity company ZeroBit. “This acquisition allows us to further strengthen our services and serve our customers even better in the future,” Secutec CEO Geert Baudewijns told Made-in.

In addition to the software, Secutec’s team will also be strengthened. Tibo Claesens, founder of ZeroBit and Allan Rasson, developer, will leave ZeroBit.

International presence

Enterprise security solutions are integrated into a million systems in enterprises, financial institutions, and government organizations across 60 countries. The company is still headquartered in Belgium but has expanded over the years with offices in the Netherlands and Austria.

