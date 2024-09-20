Rubrik Cyber Recovery now works with Nutanix AHV

Rubrik’s service for of cyber recovery plans is now compatible with Nutanix’s AHV hypervisor.

Cyber Recovery was launched in late 2022 in response to the growing ransomware threat. While companies may have recovery plans in place, they may face operational complexity and a lack of capacity to adequately test those plans. When downtime occurs, this can lead to additional data loss and longer recovery periods. The Rubrik solution’s simulations are designed to ensure business continuity by providing tools for creating, testing, and validating recovery plans.

Compatibility with Nutanix

Now, Cyber Recovery is also partnering with AHV. Nutanix users who deploy this virtualization platform for virtual machines and containers can now better test the preparedness of their systems for cyber recovery using clean rooms. By automating testing and validating recovery plans, companies gain greater assurance that the recovery process is proceeding as desired. Consider, for example, the desired implementation of network changes.

In addition, users can quickly orchestrate recovery by identifying clean point-in-time snapshots found by Rubrik’s data threat analytics. These analytics also provide deeper insights into suspicious behavior, which is useful in forensic investigations of an attack. This allows experts to determine the optimal recovery point for further investigation.

