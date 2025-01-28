Torq debuts in EMEA after growth spurt in 2024

Torq, founded in 2019, achieved a 300 percent revenue growth by 2024. The next step is to open an EMEA headquarters in London.

The EMEA expansion will be led by Usman Gulfaraz, who will be VP of EMEA Sales. Torq already has a sizeable presence in North America and the APAC region. Central to the offering are Torq HyperSOC and Torq Hyperautomation, solutions used by Siemens, PepsiCo, Wiz and Télefonica, among others.

Earlier, a Series C funding round provided $70 million, bringing total funding to $192 million. Now these investments will be translated into product delivery in three regions.

Ambitious goals

For 2026, Torq has set an ambitious ARR goal of $100 million. That includes EMEA sales, which will obviously still have to grow. In addition to Gulfaraz as VP EMEA Sales, Jaicee Matthews has been appointed Head of EMEA Marketing, with backgrounds at GTT, Edgio and Lumen Technologies.

He says demand for Torq’s AI-driven solutions in the EMEA region is significant. Gulfaraz emphasizes that organizations can already see impressive results that Torq is delivering for multinational companies. Interest in GenAI is also evident among security professionals, although this has not yet translated into actual use by all interested parties.

Customers and partners

Torq enters EMEA with a number of partners, including AdvanceSec, Bytes Software Services and Check Point. Adam McCaig of Bytes Software Services talks about Torq’s “game-changing” solution, which is intended to help primarily prevent cyber threats. Check Point CISO Jonathan Fischbein is also positive about his own experience with Torq, which is deployed within his company’s walls. “We can automatically react to problems before they become security incidents,” Fischbein said.