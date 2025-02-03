Microsoft removes free VPN feature from MS Defender

Microsoft is going to discontinue the free VPN feature in MS Defender within Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions later in February. This follows the company’s recent price increase for these subscriptions.

In 2023, Microsoft added a free VPN feature to its security application, Defender, for consumers as part of the Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions.

Although this feature was limited, it allowed millions of users to access a VPN without purchasing a separate subscription.

Discontinuing VPN feature

Recently, the company announced that on February 28, 2025, the free VPN feature will be discontinued. Microsoft states that its only reason for disabling this useful, privacy-enhancing feature is to invest in new areas that better meet users’ needs.

The decision came after regular evaluations of the effectiveness of the features in its software, even though the company claims it always prioritizes users’ security and privacy.

Microsoft 365 price increase

The removal of the VPN feature comes at a difficult time for users of the consumer editions of Microsoft 365. Recently, Microsoft raised the prices of these subscriptions by three dollars—its first price increase for Microsoft 365 in a decade. However, these subscriptions now include Copilot by default.

